▶️ Oregon High School Rodeo State Finals in Prineville brings 114 contestants

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

For the 14th year in a row, the 2023 Oregon High School Rodeo State Finals is being held in Prineville.

Contestants arrived at the Crook County Fairgrounds Wednesday before competing during a “Hawaii” themed night on Thursday.

Friday is pink night and Saturday, the last day. is retro day.

The event is free to the public.

You can find the times and days here.

