Central Oregon High School sports playoff scores

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It’s playoff time for Oregon high school fall sports!

Several Central Oregon teams were and are in action Friday and Saturday.

Volleyball

Bend defeated Silverton 3-0 to advance to Friday night’s 5A semifinals against Wilsonville.

Crook County fell to Marshfield 3-2 in the 4A quarterfinal.

In 3A action, Sisters defeated St. Marys-Medford 3-0 and will play against Valley Catholic in Friday night’s semifinal.

And in 2A, Culver beat Oakland 3-0 to set up a semifinal match Friday with Salem Academy.

The winners of the semifinal matches will play for the title on Saturday.

Soccer

Coming up Saturday, the Summit boys play Wilsonville in the 5A quarterfinals while the girls will play La Salle Prep.

The Caldera girls are also in 5A quarterfinal action against Crescent Valley.

And Sisters faces Amity in the 3A/2A/1A quarterfinals.

Football

Below is a look at the scores from the the first round of football action for Central Oregon, provided by ScoreStream.