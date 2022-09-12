Shot clock added to Oregon high school basketball starting in 2023-24 season

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

Oregon high school basketball is picking up the pace as a shot clock is coming.

The Oregon School Activities Association executive board voted Monday morning to approve a 35-second shot clock starting in the 2023-24 season.

The shot clock is only for varsity games.

Adding a limited time before having to shoot the ball significantly changes high school basketball in Oregon.

Those who like a fast, up-and-down pace won’t see much change to their strategy. But coaches who want to control the ball and wait for the right shot are in for a big difference, especially come the fourth quarter.