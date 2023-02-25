▶️ Regular season HS basketball comes to a close on the High Desert

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

Regular season high school basketball has come to a close and playoffs are right around the corner.

The Redmond Panthers (17-7) hosted the Bend Lava Bears (13-11) Friday and won a close game 53-48.

In other boys basketball action, Mountain View defeats Ridgeview 69-56 and Summit defeats Caldera 87-52.

RELATED: La Pine boys, girls both claim first place at state wrestling tournament

In girls basketball, Redmond beats Bend 69-50, The Storm defeat the Wolfpack 67-37.

We also had a 1A girls state playoff basketball game tonight.

Trinity Lutheran girls lost to North Douglas 64-43.

The Madras boys and girls teams were both supposed to have home play-in games Friday. Both rescheduled to Monday due to weather conditions.

The boys play North Bend at 5 p.m. and the Lady Buffs take on Hidden Valley at 7 p.m.

The Crook County girls play Saturday at home against Phoenix at 2 p.m.