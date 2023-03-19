Oregon High Desert Storm to kick off season April 1

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon High Desert Storm is set to kick off its season in a couple of weeks.

Central Oregon’s pro indoor football team will face Las Vegas’s Sin City Govs on at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo in the First Interstate Bank Center on Saturday, April 1.

It’s the first of seven games scheduled for the season, running through July 1.

Kickoff is currently scheduled for 7 p.m.

Tickets are on sale for the season and individual games here.