Oregon Bottle Hunt 2022 Zone 4 clues explained

Did you partake in the 2022 Oregon Hidden Bottle Hunt put on by Oregon BottleDrop?

If so, you may have cracked some of the clues. You may also have had no clue what the clues meant.

At least one person did crack the code. Shane Chatham of Bend took home the prize.

Here is a breakdown of each clue, translated by Oregon BottleDrop, for Zone 4. That’s the region which covered Central Oregon.

DAY 1

Reduce the field down to two

To find Zone 4’s hidden bounty

Seek Seek Qua-t you want to,

But not in this namesake county

Don’t get stuck in a porcine battle

Cut Mad Bear’s county that’s replete with cattle

SOLVE 1

Solve is to eliminate Jefferson County (Native American name for Mount Jefferson is Seekseekqua) and Harney County (named for William S. Harney who was nicknamed “Mad Bear” for his actions in the massacre of Lakota in 1855. Harney also instigated the “Pig War” on San Juan Island in 1859.) Crook and Deschutes County remain.

DAY 2

You’re one step closer to mining the gold

This county’s Aunt took them in from the cold

She charmed Sourdough with stylish flair

Last wishes fulfilled by Abigail’s heir

This hunt impels you to use your wit –

Come on now, Yukon do it!

SOLVE 2

Solution is Deschutes County.

Kathleen Eloisa “Kitty” Rockwell, most commonly known as Klondike Kate, lived in Deschutes County for a number of years. Kate was a successful vaudeville performer in the Yukon territory, charming Yukon miners (nicknamed “sourdough”).

After retiring from performing, Kate was one of several women to homestead land in Oregon, and she took a claim to 320 acres outside of Brothers, Oregon. She later sold the land and moved to Bend, where she operated a boarding house on Franklin Street.

Kate was a big personality, and volunteered for many Bend charities. When she died in 1957, her will requested that her ashes be scattered near the site of her former homestead near Millican, Oregon.

Unfortunately, no family was able to do so. David Duniway, the grandson of famous Oregon suffragist Abigail Scott Duniway, was the head archivist at the Oregon State Library at the time of Kate’s death.

Duniway respected Kate as a strong and historically significant Oregon woman, and in a long held secret — he and his assistant drove to Millican to scatter her ashes and fulfill Klondike Kate’s last wishes.

DAY 3

The Depression hit, and finances dried up

This town looked for a way to keep its chin up.

Dutch floated a grand plan to bring in the masses

An event that hailed the town’s finest lasses.

Queen reigned supreme, court on cygnet dreams,

Designs and arches each year surpasses.

SOLVE 3

Solve is Bend, Oregon.

The Bend Water Pageant, conceived of by Bend resident Byron “Dutch” Stover, was held each 4th of July from 1933 to 1965. It brought in thousands of tourists and rivaled other large state festivals, including the Rose Festival and Pendleton Round Up.

The event culminated in a water parade along the Mirror Pond, where the festival queen rode on a swan float.

DAY 4

Moira’s Johnny is no appleseed

Butlers and pilots for every need

Apples don’t grow in this district anymore

But Johnny would be at home in this store

The very last one on earth of its kind –

A place where time and technology can rewind!

SOLVE 4

Solve is the Orchard District neighborhood.

The very last Blockbuster Video store in the world is located in Bend’s Orchard District. Johnny and Moira Rose from Schitt’s Creek television series operated the Rose Video chain of stores.

Butler Market Road cuts through the Orchard District, and Pilot Butte is on the southern boundary.

Orchard District got its name from apple orchards planted by early settlers in Bend’s “banana belt” area. Technology rewinding is also a hint at the hide park: Hollinshead Park with its historic barn and homestead.

DAY 5

Travel the lane to a former timber ranch homestead,

Where crops were shared and dairy cows bred.

A life began in an atomic blast

Peaceful cultivation will help it last.

Your spirits won’t be dragging –

Lily’s shed helps with the conceal

Keep those tongues from wagon –

This treasure is for wheel!

SOLVE 5

Solve is to Hollinshead Park.

Originally the location of Timberlane Ranch, it was purchased by Lily & Dean Hollinshead. The Matson family & others sharecropped at the farm & raised dairy cows & various crops.

The park has a Hiroshima Peace Tree, a ginko tree grown from the seed of a tree that survived Hiroshima’s atomic blast.

The bottle’s hidden in an old metal wagon wheel in the grass behind the shed.