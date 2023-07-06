Oregon Hidden Bottle Hunt 2023 clues

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The second set of clued have been revealed for the Oregon Hidden Bottle Hunt 2023.

Six blue, commemorative bottles are hidden throughout Oregon — one in each of six geographic zones. Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook and Harney counties make up Zone 4. Clues will be provided each day for all the zones through July 9.

Before going hunting, people looking for the bottles need to know the rules.

Do not trespass on private property. All bottles are hidden in parks or trails open to the public .

. Do not go inside any buildings to look for bottles. All bottles are hidden outside .

. Do not dig for the bottles or otherwise damage/destroy any plants or structures at the park/trail, and bottles will not be hidden in any community garden spaces . The bottles may be concealed but will not be hidden in places that require damaging property in any way. You do not need to dig underground or destroy anything to access the bottles, and doing so is prohibited.

Here are the clues so far for Zone 4.

Day 1

Whoa, Nelly! Find a scrappy bronc for battle

blessed with tines for a sternum so hollow.

In his day, almost ninety percent were thrown off,

you too, unless 180 you turn him and follow.

Day 2

It starts down south at a place we’d call unusual

before it proceeds to cross something quite big.

It ends just past gold before reincarnation in maple,

get back in the zone, within five miles are bottle’s digs.

Here are the clues for the other zones and a map showing all of them.

Zone 1E Clues DAY 1 To find this bottle you’ll need to demonstrate both mathematical and historical intelligence.

Zone 1E contains 5 counties but only one will exert eminence.

The first equation involves two dates important to our foundation.

Add the month and date of our constitution.

Subtract the sum from that of the year of admission,

to get the district you’ll need if you want victorious representation. DAY 2 To set the boundary geometry is needed to resolve,

a polygon of clues you’ll need to solve.

The 2nd largest City in forty-eight.

Henry’s summer playground estate.

Oregon’s Woodstock wasn’t subtle.

Metro’s only remaining hydrogen oxide shuttle.

Zone 1W DAY 1 All aboard the hidden bottle show!

Connect the clues and bask in finder’s glow! From the icy streets of Europe’s #2 city

She was the first to em-Bark, although her end, a pity A one way trajectory didn’t fare well for her

Keep west of the place where her name endures DAY 2 Vaya con dios, father of Bonzo

In a fifty-year storm he was gone-zo

Swells in bells were really shot at this spot

Stay north to win the hidden bottle jackpot.

Zone 2 DAY 1 Welcome to the Zone 2 BottleDrop treasure hunt!

Start with the seat of Joseph’s county

and get on track to find the bounty.

In this gem of a city you’ll toe the line

run south of it and you’ll do just fine.

Start in your lane to find the dough

get on your mark, get ready and go! DAY 2 Go south and west and only rest

when you find a place of pines.

In this county, you’ll soon find bounty

and a park that really shines.

Now go explore what you adore,

a city, or more rural

but while you’re there

you just might find

a hint in a very large mural. Don’t think you’re done with this long distance run

and stop the game Prematurely.

You’re almost there, please don’t despair

as we dispense more clues though obscurely.

Zone 3 DAY 1 A fowl presence parked in a roguish heart,

come for more tools, see the strange attraction.

But if you want it to sing thee something well,

the direction it faces is a worthy transaction. DAY 2 Fowl again, but now the water fits the bill

to help you get your pointes on the ground.

It’s a good bet to pirouette with Odette,

en avant to the county where it will be found!

