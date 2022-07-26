Brown declares heat state of emergency in Central Oregon, 25 counties

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency in 25 Oregon counties Tuesday due to the heat wave hitting the Pacific Northwest. The declaration includes Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties.

The declaration frees up resources to respond to excessively high temperatures. Brown warns that the heat wave could lead to utility outages and affect infrastructure and and transportation services.

“With many parts of Oregon facing a high heat wave, it is critical that every level of government has the resources they need to help keep Oregonians safe and healthy,” Brown said in a statement. “I encourage everyone to take proactive steps to keep themselves and their families safe, including drinking plenty of fluids, taking advantage of cooling centers, and checking in on neighbors, friends, and loved ones.”

