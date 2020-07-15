Oregon Health Authority to hold live, public Q&A on COVID data

 7/15/2020

You have questions.

The Oregon Health Authority, likely, has the answers.

The state health agency Wednesday will hold a live Q & A with the public to answer your questions on COVID data.

The event will begin at 12:30 p.m.

The agency had previously held live forums in March and earlier this month to answer questions on face coverings.

 

 

FacebooktwittermailFacebooktwittermail

Join the Conversation

Top Local Stories

  541.749.5151

co-daily