Oregon Health Authority to hold live, public Q&A on COVID data

You have questions.

The Oregon Health Authority, likely, has the answers.

The state health agency Wednesday will hold a live Q & A with the public to answer your questions on COVID data.

Many of you have been following Oregon’s #COVID19 #data closely and have asked us some great questions about it. Tomorrow you can have your questions answered by our data experts directly. Join us at 12:30 p.m. on Facebook: https://t.co/iVRZbFVRF3 — OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) July 14, 2020

The event will begin at 12:30 p.m.

The agency had previously held live forums in March and earlier this month to answer questions on face coverings.