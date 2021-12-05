Oregon headed to Alamo Bowl; Oregon State to be in first LA Bowl

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

(AP) – Mountain West Conference champion Utah State will face Oregon State of the Pac-12 Conference in the inaugural LA Bowl on Dec. 18 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, the home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers of the NFL.

Utah State routed then-No. 19 San Diego State in the Mountain West championship game.

Oregon State finished third in the Pac-12 North.

Comedian and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel and SoFi Stadium have a multiyear partnership that makes Kimmel the official naming rights partner of the LA Bowl.

Oklahoma will face Oregon in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29.

Oklahoma brought in former coach Bob Stoops as interim coach after Lincoln Riley left for USC.

Freshman Caleb Williams leads the Sooners with 18 touchdown passes and six rushing scores.

Oregon looked like a possible playoff team before losing to Utah in the regular season and again in the PAC-12 title game.

Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux is projected to be an early first-round draft pick in 2022.

Travis Dye leads Oregon’s offense with 17 total touchdowns.