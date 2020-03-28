Oregon has released a powerful new public awareness campaign urging people to stay home

Gov. Kate Brown on Saturday launched a statewide public awareness campaign with Portland-based ad agency Wieden+Kennedy, the Oregon Health Authority, and public health partners to urge Oregonians to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are facing an unprecedented crisis. None of us have been through anything like this before,” Brown said. “The single most important thing each of us can do to protect our community and frontline workers, and to save lives right now, is stay home.”

As of Saturday, 479 Oregonians have tested positive for COVID-19. Thirteen people have died from complications.

Oregon Health Authority also reported 65 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 479. The COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (5), Clatsop (1), Deschutes (2), Jackson (2), Josephine (1), Linn (4), Marion (11), Multnomah (14), Polk (1), Umatilla (1), Washington (18), Yamhill (2).

Deschutes County now has 20 confirmed cases.

Oregon’s 13th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old man in Yamhill County, who died at at Providence Newberg Medical Center. He had no known underlying medical conditions.

The campaign was created to speak directly to Oregonians across the state about the significance of the COVID-19 health crisis in Oregon, and what they can do to help.

It also highlights the essential workers on the front lines of this crisis — such as health care workers, first responders, grocery store employees, and many more — who are working every day to ensure Oregon continues to operate during this crisis.

“We created this campaign with the Governor because we don’t want to look back and wish we had done more. We have a lot of heart for Oregon and all who live here, and we know that staying home will save lives. This campaign provides clarity and conviction around what staying at home means — and how we all have a role to play to help our community,” said Jason Bagley and Eric Baldwin, executive creative directors at Wieden+Kennedy Portland.

“As the newly released-modeling has shown, we know that if Oregonians continue practicing social distancing measures, we can give our health care system time to ramp up and get ready to meet the serious threat COVID-19 poses to Oregon,” said Patrick Allen, director of the Oregon Health Authority. “It’s important for Oregonians to remain vigilant through this crisis and continue to stay home for all those who must be outside for them.”

The Stay Home, Save Lives campaign will appear on television, radio, on social media, and online.

Oregon Health & Science University contributed their expertise by providing information and perspective from doctors and scientists.

The work by Wieden+Kennedy was done on a pro-bono basis for the state. Travel Oregon, a semi-independent state agency, has an existing contract with Wieden+Kennedy, which permitted the agency to work with the Governor’s office on the public awareness campaign related to the COVID-19 pandemic.