Oregon guard members honored at demobilization ceremony

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

More than 120 soldiers from the Oregon Army National Guard were honored Saturday at a ceremony in Clackamas.

The Charlie Company, 1st Squadron, 82nd Cavalry Regiment of the guard returned from a nearly yearlong deployment to Poland.

The event acknowledged the soldiers work supporting US NATO Allies as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve. They deployed in early January of 2022 assisting in efforts to deter Russian aggression in the region after the invasion of Ukraine.

This was was one of the largest mobilizations for the Oregon National Guard since Operation Enduring Freedom in 2006.

Governor Tina Kotek, along with Senator Ron Wyden and Major General Michael E. Stencel were hosts of the event held at the 41st Infantry Division, Armed Forces Readiness Center at Camp Withycombe.

You can watch a recording of the demobilization ceremony here.