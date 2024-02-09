$50,000 reward in deaths of 3 endangered gray wolves in Klamath County

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) is offering a $50,000 reward for information as it investigates the deaths of three endangered gray wolves in Klamath County. The deaths happened late last year east of Bly in an area of known wolf activity.

FWS said the collars of two gray wolves showed a mortality signal on Dec. 29, 2023. Oregon State Police found two dead, collared wolves and another dead wolf without a collar. One was an adult, breeding female. The other two were subadults — not pups, but not yet full adult.

Neither FWS nor the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) would elaborate on the nature of the deaths.

RELATED: US won’t restore protections for wolves in Rockies, proposes recovery plan

RELATED: Oregon wolves released in Colorado in reintroduction plan

Two of the wolves were part of the Gearhart Mountain Pack. ODFW said seven members remain in the pack including the breeding male.

Gray wolves are listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act in the western two-thirds of Oregon.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at (503) 682-6131, or the Oregon State Police Dispatch at (800) 452-7888, *OSP (*677) or email TIP@osp.oregon.gov. Callers may remain anonymous.

The reward is for any information that leads to an arrest, a criminal conviction or civil penalty assessment.