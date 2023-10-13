▶️ Oregon sending some of its wolves to Colorado

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A shipment of gray wolves is headed from Oregon to Colorado.

Gray wolves were native to Colorado, but were hunted to near extinction in the 1940s. Colorado is working to reintroduce them on public lands.

Thanks to an agreement between Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, the state is capturing and sending up to 10 wolves to Colorado starting in December.

OPB reports that the wolves will come from northeastern Oregon. Wildlife officials reportedly say wolf populations are so high there, removing some won’t hurt conservation efforts.

The Cowboy State Daily reported that Wyoming and other neighboring states declined to transfer their wolves to Colorado.