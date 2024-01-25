Central Oregon 2023 graduation rates outperform statewide totals

High school graduation
by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
  |  
Thursday, January 25th 2024

Oregon schools notched their second-highest graduation rate in history in 2023, according to the annual report from the Oregon Department of Education. Central Oregon school districts fared even better.

The state says 81.3% of students in the Class of 2023 graduated, tying the number from 2022.

But on the High Desert, the districts outperformed the state average.

  • Bend-La Pine: 83.6% (Up 0.1% from 2022)
  • Crook County: 97.3% (Up 5.3%)
  • Jefferson Co. 509J: 87.3% (Down 1.3%)
  • Culver: 92% (Down 2.3%)
  • Sisters: 93.6% (Up 3.3%)

“We have great teachers in La Pine, and we offer a lot for a small high school, from our Career Technical Education offerings to fantastic music and theater programs and world language,” La Pine High Principal Scott Olszewski said. in a statement.

Redmond School Superintendent Dr. Charan Cline, Superintendent praised teachers for the positive numbers.

You can find a full breakdown of each district and high school in the state here.

Here’s a demographic breakdown of how students statewide performed:

Student Group

Class of 2022

Class of 2023

Percentage Point Change

All Students

81.3

81.3

0.0

Asian

92.1

92.1

0.0

Native Hawaiian/ Pacific Islander

74.6

75.9

+1.3

American Indian/ Alaska Native

68.9

68.2

-0.7

Black/ African American

73.7

73.1

-0.6

Hispanic/ Latino

78.7

78.6

-0.1

White

82.5

82.6

+0.1

Multi-Racial

79.7

79.8

+0.1

Female

84.2

83.6

-0.6

Male

78.8

79.4

+0.6

Non-Binary

72.0

71.8

-0.2

Economically Disadvantaged

80.7

80.7

0.0

Not Economically Disadvantaged

83.4

83.6

+0.2

English Learners Anytime in High School

65.3

68.1

+2.8

Former English Learners

86.4

87.6

+1.2

Never English Learners

81.7

81.5

-0.2

Special Education

67.5

68.6

+1.1

Not Special Education

83.7

83.5

-0.2

Talented and Gifted

95.5

96.3

+0.8

Not Talented and Gifted

80.0

79.8

-0.2

Migrant

81.4

81.6

+0.2

Homeless

58.6

60.6

+2.0

In Foster Care

48.4

46.9

-1.5

Military Connected

86.7

Career and Tech. Ed Participants

89.0

88.8

-0.2

Career and Tech. Ed Concentrators

93.0

95.0

+2.0

Students Recently Arrived

63.3

Students with Experience in Incarceration or Detention

35.8

