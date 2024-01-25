Central Oregon 2023 graduation rates outperform statewide totals

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon schools notched their second-highest graduation rate in history in 2023, according to the annual report from the Oregon Department of Education. Central Oregon school districts fared even better.

The state says 81.3% of students in the Class of 2023 graduated, tying the number from 2022.

But on the High Desert, the districts outperformed the state average.

Bend-La Pine: 83.6% (Up 0.1% from 2022)

Crook County: 97.3% (Up 5.3%)

Jefferson Co. 509J: 87.3% (Down 1.3%)

Culver: 92% (Down 2.3%)

Sisters: 93.6% (Up 3.3%)

“We have great teachers in La Pine, and we offer a lot for a small high school, from our Career Technical Education offerings to fantastic music and theater programs and world language,” La Pine High Principal Scott Olszewski said. in a statement.

RELATED: La Pine High graduation rate behind curve compared to district

Redmond School Superintendent Dr. Charan Cline, Superintendent praised teachers for the positive numbers.

You can find a full breakdown of each district and high school in the state here.

Here’s a demographic breakdown of how students statewide performed: