Central Oregon 2023 graduation rates outperform statewide totals

Oregon schools notched their second-highest graduation rate in history in 2023, according to the annual report from the Oregon Department of Education. Central Oregon school districts fared even better.
The state says 81.3% of students in the Class of 2023 graduated, tying the number from 2022.
But on the High Desert, the districts outperformed the state average.
- Bend-La Pine: 83.6% (Up 0.1% from 2022)
- Crook County: 97.3% (Up 5.3%)
- Jefferson Co. 509J: 87.3% (Down 1.3%)
- Culver: 92% (Down 2.3%)
- Sisters: 93.6% (Up 3.3%)
“We have great teachers in La Pine, and we offer a lot for a small high school, from our Career Technical Education offerings to fantastic music and theater programs and world language,” La Pine High Principal Scott Olszewski said. in a statement.
Redmond School Superintendent Dr. Charan Cline, Superintendent praised teachers for the positive numbers.
You can find a full breakdown of each district and high school in the state here.
Here’s a demographic breakdown of how students statewide performed:
|
Student Group
|
Class of 2022
|
Class of 2023
|
Percentage Point Change
|
All Students
|
81.3
|
81.3
|
0.0
|
Asian
|
92.1
|
92.1
|
0.0
|
Native Hawaiian/ Pacific Islander
|
74.6
|
75.9
|
+1.3
|
American Indian/ Alaska Native
|
68.9
|
68.2
|
-0.7
|
Black/ African American
|
73.7
|
73.1
|
-0.6
|
Hispanic/ Latino
|
78.7
|
78.6
|
-0.1
|
White
|
82.5
|
82.6
|
+0.1
|
Multi-Racial
|
79.7
|
79.8
|
+0.1
|
Female
|
84.2
|
83.6
|
-0.6
|
Male
|
78.8
|
79.4
|
+0.6
|
Non-Binary
|
72.0
|
71.8
|
-0.2
|
Economically Disadvantaged
|
80.7
|
80.7
|
0.0
|
Not Economically Disadvantaged
|
83.4
|
83.6
|
+0.2
|
English Learners Anytime in High School
|
65.3
|
68.1
|
+2.8
|
Former English Learners
|
86.4
|
87.6
|
+1.2
|
Never English Learners
|
81.7
|
81.5
|
-0.2
|
Special Education
|
67.5
|
68.6
|
+1.1
|
Not Special Education
|
83.7
|
83.5
|
-0.2
|
Talented and Gifted
|
95.5
|
96.3
|
+0.8
|
Not Talented and Gifted
|
80.0
|
79.8
|
-0.2
|
Migrant
|
81.4
|
81.6
|
+0.2
|
Homeless
|
58.6
|
60.6
|
+2.0
|
In Foster Care
|
48.4
|
46.9
|
-1.5
|
Military Connected
|
—
|
86.7
|
—
|
Career and Tech. Ed Participants
|
89.0
|
88.8
|
-0.2
|
Career and Tech. Ed Concentrators
|
93.0
|
95.0
|
+2.0
|
Students Recently Arrived
|
—
|
63.3
|
—
|
Students with Experience in Incarceration or Detention
|
—
|
35.8
|
—