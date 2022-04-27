Oregon governor’s clemency of murderer unleashes criticism

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is defending granting clemency to dozens of people, including for a man convicted of murdering a teenager and whose release from prison is coming under fire from prosecutors and sheriffs.

Brown is a Democrat who isn’t running for reelection this year because of term limits.

She has been criticized by Republicans as being soft on crime.

However, Brown says she has denied the vast majority of clemency requests.

The governor’s office says this man deserves a second chance because he was a teenager when the crime was committed and he has undergone a personal transformation behind bars.