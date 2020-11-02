Gov. Brown puts National Guard on standby for election

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown has put the National Guard on standby for a 48-hour period around Election Day and used her executive authority to form a unified command of state troopers, sheriff’s deputies and Portland police to handle any protests.

Portland has seen near nightly protests for five months.

President Donald Trump’s call for a crackdown on demonstrations that often end in vandalism has brought right-wing groups to the city for “law and order” rallies.

The unified command will begin at 5 p.m. Monday and end at 5 p.m. Wednesday.