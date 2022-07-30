Oregon governor candidates meet in 1st debate

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Three leading candidates in Oregon’s gubernatorial race used the first debate of the campaign as an opportunity to defines themselves.

In a 90-minute debate Friday, candidates received questions from a panel of newspaper editors during a meeting of the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association.

Former House Speaker Tina Kotek is the Democratic nominee.

Former House Republican Leader Christine Drazan is the Republican nominee.

Former Sen. Betsy Johnson is running as a nonaffiliated candidate.

Drazan and Johnson largely pitched themselves as “change” candidates who would bring a different perspective to a governor’s office that has been held by Democrats since 1987.

Kotek promoted herself as the most experienced candidate.