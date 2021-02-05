Oregon governor calls on lawmaker to resign

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon lawmaker who allegedly harassed three women faced increasing pressure to resign as Gov. Kate Brown said he should step down immediately.

Brown diverted from her news conference about COVID-19 to say Rep. Diego Hernandez’s behavior has been “unacceptable.”

House Speaker Tina Kotek has also called for Hernandez’s resignation.

Hernandez, a Democrat, is accused of trying to rekindle consensual romances with three women, despite their telling him they weren’t interested.

The House Committee on Conduct found that two of the women felt that rebuffing his advances would adversely affect their business before the Legislature.