Oregon Gov. Brown tests positive for COVID-19

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says she and her husband Dan have tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from Vietnam.

Brown said on Twitter Saturday afternoon that both of them are recuperating at home.

She said while it means their Thanksgiving plans have changed, they are grateful for effective vaccines and booster shots that help ensure their symptoms don’t become serious.

Brown was overseas for the Vietnam-United States Trade Forum.

Oregon officials have warned that the combined effects of COVID-19, the flu and RSV could strain hospitals in the coming months.

Brown declared a state of emergency Monday to aid hospitals as viral infections and hospitalizations rise among infants and children.