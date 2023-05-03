Bend veteran’s effort to name highway for Gold Star families passes legislature

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend Heroes Foundation makes another mark on the Oregon highway system.

Heroes Foundation Chairman Dick Tobiason says a bill to name U.S. Route 30 from Astoria to Ontario the “Gold Star Families Memorial Highway” is headed to Gov. Tina Kotek for her signature. It comes after a unanimous vote in the Senate.

Tobiason wrote the bill. If it becomes law, this would be the ninth Oregon highway named to honor veterans and military service in general.

He says it’s all about educating the public and reminding people of the sacrifices military families make.

“I started looking at highways because Oregon has all these gorgeous highways. Long, 3,400 miles of highways in Oregon. Nine highways that go across the state,” said Tobiason.

Legislation will be introduced next week in the U.S. Senate that could name Highway 20 from Oregon to Massachusetts the National Medal of Honor Highway. It’s a project Tobiason has worked on for years.

