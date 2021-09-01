Oregon gets $167M boost from feds for free/reduced-price lunch program

The State of Oregon received approval from the federal government to expand the Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) program and provide an additional $167 million in food assistance to about 430,000 children in the state.
Oregon was previously approved to provide about $424 million in food benefits to children in Oregon.
Combined with the summer expansion of the program, Oregon will provide about $591 million in food assistance to children from July through October 2021.
P-EBT provides food benefits to families whose children were eligible for free or reduced-priced meals at school or daycare but did not have access to these free meals because of COVID-19 closures.
Children currently receiving P-EBT benefits for the 2020 – 2021 school year will automatically receive an additional $389 per child in food assistance that will be received as two payments in September and October.
Eligibility for additional P-EBT food assistance
- Students eligible to receive P-EBT benefits for the 2020 – 2021 school year will receive additional P-EBT food assistance for the summer of 2021. There is no need to apply.
- Children age six or younger whose families participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program will receive P-EBT food assistance for the summer of 2021. There is no need to apply.
- If your child has not applied and been approved for free or reduced price meals at school, you can still receive P-EBT food assistance for the summer if you apply online at the Oregon Department of Education website by September 4.
Two ways children receive P-EBT food assistance
There are two ways children receive benefits:
- If the child’s household currently participates in SNAP or TANF, their P-EBT benefits will be deposited into the household’s EBT account.
- Children who already have a P-EBT card will continue to receive food assistance on their current card.
- Children new to the P-EBT program whose household does not participate in SNAP or TANF will receive a P-EBT card in the mail at the address on file with their school.
P-EBT cards look different than the Oregon Trail EBT cards issued to SNAP households.
Visit pebt.oregon.gov for more information about the P-EBT program.
P-EBT does not replace any child nutrition program already offered and families are encouraged to continue to participate in meal programs in their communities.
P-EBT is separate from SNAP benefits including emergency allotments that are also being issued due to the impact of COVID-19. P-EBT benefits are not considered in a public charge test.
Resources to help meet basic needs
- Find a food pantry: foodfinder.oregonfoodbank.org
- Learn about government programs and community resources for older adults and people with disabilities: Aging and Disability Resource Connection of Oregon at 1-855-673-2372 or www.adrcoforegon.org.
- Dial 2-1-1, or text your zip code to 898211 (TXT211), www.211info.org
- Oregon Department of Human Services Resources