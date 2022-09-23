Oregon gas prices spike more than 10 cents overnight. Here’s why.

Gas Pumps
by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
  |  
Friday, September 23rd 2022

After 14 weeks of steady declines, gas prices are going back up in Oregon and the West Coast. And they shot up considerably Friday morning.

AAA says the average price for regular unleaded across Oregon is $4.80. That’s a jump of 11 cents in one day.

It’s an even larger increase in Bend. The average is $4.90, up 13 cents since Thursday.

Oregon was not alone. The average price in Washington state jumped five cents. California went up six cents and Idaho went up just under one cent. 

THREE DAYS AGO: Oregon gas prices drop for 14th straight week, but have potential to tick up

Nationally, the rise in price was minimal — 0.5 cents on average.

AAA says refinery issues in California are a large reason for the spike. The agency says the West Coast is unique in that supply and demand is perennially tight, so any disruption can cause an increase.

An AAA spokesperson said they don’t expect this rise to be long term, but said it could be a “bumpy” 2-3 weeks. 

On the flip side, diesel prices in the state and in Central Oregon went down overnight, but by less than one cent.

Here are the full statewide and metropolitan number from AAA for Friday, Sept. 23:

Oregon average gas prices

  Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel
Current Avg. $4.802 $4.903 $5.132 $5.457
Yesterday Avg. $4.691 $4.862 $5.080 $5.465
Week Ago Avg. $4.660 $4.869 $5.069 $5.532
Month Ago Avg. $4.824 $5.018 $5.223 $5.654
Year Ago Avg. $3.739 $3.930 $4.111 $3.687

Bend 

  Regular Mid Premium Diesel
Current Avg. $4.904 $4.985 $5.170 $5.438
Yesterday Avg. $4.769 $4.875 $5.139 $5.444
Week Ago Avg. $4.683 $4.912 $5.069 $5.482
Month Ago Avg. $4.853 $5.037 $5.280 $5.627
Year Ago Avg. $3.813 $4.045 $4.210 $3.832
 

Albany 

  Regular Mid Premium Diesel
Current Avg. $4.552 $4.603 $4.926 $5.165
Yesterday Avg. $4.462 $4.571 $4.931 $5.173
Week Ago Avg. $4.436 $4.569 $4.897 $5.260
Month Ago Avg. $4.632 $4.708 $5.010 $5.397
Year Ago Avg. $3.595 $3.764 $4.018 $3.498

Corvallis

Regular Mid Premium Diesel
Current Avg. $4.482 $4.628 $4.763 $5.203
Yesterday Avg. $4.418 $4.566 $4.700 $5.203
Week Ago Avg. $4.418 $4.593 $4.788 $5.228
Month Ago Avg. $4.636 $4.813 $4.893 $5.519
Year Ago Avg. $3.605 $3.786 $3.853 $3.536

Eugene-Springfield

Regular Mid Premium Diesel
Current Avg. $4.678 $4.699 $4.925 $5.371
Yesterday Avg. $4.524 $4.679 $4.869 $5.372
Week Ago Avg. $4.487 $4.679 $4.861 $5.437
Month Ago Avg. $4.721 $4.908 $5.107 $5.633
Year Ago Avg. $3.770 $3.946 $4.104 $3.763

Grants Pass

Regular Mid Premium Diesel
Current Avg. $5.114 $5.115 $5.375 $5.503
Yesterday Avg. $4.889 $4.935 $5.226 $5.535
Week Ago Avg. $4.849 $5.046 $5.233 $5.703
Month Ago Avg. $4.961 $5.125 $5.290 $5.847
Year Ago Avg. $4.076 $4.199 $4.449 $4.013

Medford-Ashland

Regular Mid Premium Diesel
Current Avg. $4.992 $4.960 $5.369 $5.461
Yesterday Avg. $4.792 $4.926 $5.239 $5.428
Week Ago Avg. $4.726 $4.915 $5.158 $5.532
Month Ago Avg. $4.896 $5.052 $5.284 $5.630
Year Ago Avg. $3.881 $4.141 $4.336 $3.896

Pendleton

Regular Mid Premium Diesel
Current Avg. $4.649 $4.859 $5.148 $4.929
Yesterday Avg. $4.602 $4.820 $5.119 $4.901
Week Ago Avg. $4.588 $4.819 $5.094 $4.952
Month Ago Avg. $4.704 $4.986 $5.253 $4.974
Year Ago Avg. $3.600 $3.842 $4.067 $3.523

Portland-Vancouver (Oregon only)

Regular Mid Premium Diesel
Current Avg. $4.883 $5.010 $5.215 $5.691
Yesterday Avg. $4.785 $4.968 $5.154 $5.699
Week Ago Avg. $4.758 $4.979 $5.162 $5.742
Month Ago Avg. $4.894 $5.093 $5.275 $5.855
Year Ago Avg. $3.735 $3.937 $4.103

$3.641

 

 

FacebooktwittermailFacebooktwittermail

Top Local Stories

co-daily

Loading...