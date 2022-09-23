Oregon gas prices spike more than 10 cents overnight. Here’s why.

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

After 14 weeks of steady declines, gas prices are going back up in Oregon and the West Coast. And they shot up considerably Friday morning.

AAA says the average price for regular unleaded across Oregon is $4.80. That’s a jump of 11 cents in one day.

It’s an even larger increase in Bend. The average is $4.90, up 13 cents since Thursday.

Oregon was not alone. The average price in Washington state jumped five cents. California went up six cents and Idaho went up just under one cent.

Nationally, the rise in price was minimal — 0.5 cents on average.

AAA says refinery issues in California are a large reason for the spike. The agency says the West Coast is unique in that supply and demand is perennially tight, so any disruption can cause an increase.

An AAA spokesperson said they don’t expect this rise to be long term, but said it could be a “bumpy” 2-3 weeks.

On the flip side, diesel prices in the state and in Central Oregon went down overnight, but by less than one cent.

Here are the full statewide and metropolitan number from AAA for Friday, Sept. 23:

Oregon average gas prices

Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $4.802 $4.903 $5.132 $5.457 Yesterday Avg. $4.691 $4.862 $5.080 $5.465 Week Ago Avg. $4.660 $4.869 $5.069 $5.532 Month Ago Avg. $4.824 $5.018 $5.223 $5.654 Year Ago Avg. $3.739 $3.930 $4.111 $3.687

Bend

Regular Mid Premium Diesel Current Avg. $4.904 $4.985 $5.170 $5.438 Yesterday Avg. $4.769 $4.875 $5.139 $5.444 Week Ago Avg. $4.683 $4.912 $5.069 $5.482 Month Ago Avg. $4.853 $5.037 $5.280 $5.627 Year Ago Avg. $3.813 $4.045 $4.210 $3.832