Oregon gas prices spike more than 10 cents overnight. Here’s why.

After 14 weeks of steady declines, gas prices are going back up in Oregon and the West Coast. And they shot up considerably Friday morning.
AAA says the average price for regular unleaded across Oregon is $4.80. That’s a jump of 11 cents in one day.
It’s an even larger increase in Bend. The average is $4.90, up 13 cents since Thursday.
Oregon was not alone. The average price in Washington state jumped five cents. California went up six cents and Idaho went up just under one cent.
Nationally, the rise in price was minimal — 0.5 cents on average.
AAA says refinery issues in California are a large reason for the spike. The agency says the West Coast is unique in that supply and demand is perennially tight, so any disruption can cause an increase.
An AAA spokesperson said they don’t expect this rise to be long term, but said it could be a “bumpy” 2-3 weeks.
On the flip side, diesel prices in the state and in Central Oregon went down overnight, but by less than one cent.
Here are the full statewide and metropolitan number from AAA for Friday, Sept. 23:
Oregon average gas prices
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$4.802
|$4.903
|$5.132
|$5.457
|Yesterday Avg.
|$4.691
|$4.862
|$5.080
|$5.465
|Week Ago Avg.
|$4.660
|$4.869
|$5.069
|$5.532
|Month Ago Avg.
|$4.824
|$5.018
|$5.223
|$5.654
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.739
|$3.930
|$4.111
|$3.687
Bend
|Regular
|Mid
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$4.904
|$4.985
|$5.170
|$5.438
|Yesterday Avg.
|$4.769
|$4.875
|$5.139
|$5.444
|Week Ago Avg.
|$4.683
|$4.912
|$5.069
|$5.482
|Month Ago Avg.
|$4.853
|$5.037
|$5.280
|$5.627
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.813
|$4.045
|$4.210
|$3.832
Albany
|Regular
|Mid
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$4.552
|$4.603
|$4.926
|$5.165
|Yesterday Avg.
|$4.462
|$4.571
|$4.931
|$5.173
|Week Ago Avg.
|$4.436
|$4.569
|$4.897
|$5.260
|Month Ago Avg.
|$4.632
|$4.708
|$5.010
|$5.397
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.595
|$3.764
|$4.018
|$3.498
Corvallis
|Regular
|Mid
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$4.482
|$4.628
|$4.763
|$5.203
|Yesterday Avg.
|$4.418
|$4.566
|$4.700
|$5.203
|Week Ago Avg.
|$4.418
|$4.593
|$4.788
|$5.228
|Month Ago Avg.
|$4.636
|$4.813
|$4.893
|$5.519
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.605
|$3.786
|$3.853
|$3.536
Eugene-Springfield
|Regular
|Mid
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$4.678
|$4.699
|$4.925
|$5.371
|Yesterday Avg.
|$4.524
|$4.679
|$4.869
|$5.372
|Week Ago Avg.
|$4.487
|$4.679
|$4.861
|$5.437
|Month Ago Avg.
|$4.721
|$4.908
|$5.107
|$5.633
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.770
|$3.946
|$4.104
|$3.763
Grants Pass
|Regular
|Mid
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$5.114
|$5.115
|$5.375
|$5.503
|Yesterday Avg.
|$4.889
|$4.935
|$5.226
|$5.535
|Week Ago Avg.
|$4.849
|$5.046
|$5.233
|$5.703
|Month Ago Avg.
|$4.961
|$5.125
|$5.290
|$5.847
|Year Ago Avg.
|$4.076
|$4.199
|$4.449
|$4.013
Medford-Ashland
|Regular
|Mid
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$4.992
|$4.960
|$5.369
|$5.461
|Yesterday Avg.
|$4.792
|$4.926
|$5.239
|$5.428
|Week Ago Avg.
|$4.726
|$4.915
|$5.158
|$5.532
|Month Ago Avg.
|$4.896
|$5.052
|$5.284
|$5.630
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.881
|$4.141
|$4.336
|$3.896
Pendleton
|Regular
|Mid
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$4.649
|$4.859
|$5.148
|$4.929
|Yesterday Avg.
|$4.602
|$4.820
|$5.119
|$4.901
|Week Ago Avg.
|$4.588
|$4.819
|$5.094
|$4.952
|Month Ago Avg.
|$4.704
|$4.986
|$5.253
|$4.974
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.600
|$3.842
|$4.067
|$3.523
Portland-Vancouver (Oregon only)
|Regular
|Mid
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$4.883
|$5.010
|$5.215
|$5.691
|Yesterday Avg.
|$4.785
|$4.968
|$5.154
|$5.699
|Week Ago Avg.
|$4.758
|$4.979
|$5.162
|$5.742
|Month Ago Avg.
|$4.894
|$5.093
|$5.275
|$5.855
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.735
|$3.937
|$4.103
|
$3.641