Oregon average gas prices start November below $5, but not in Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The average price of regular unleaded gasoline in Oregon has dropped below $5 to start the month of November. But with the exception of some gas stations around town, you’ll still be paying more than $5 in Bend.

AAA says the average price across the state is $4.95 per gallon. That’s down a dime from a week ago and 46 cents from Oct. 1. But it’s still $1.17 higher than Nov. 1, 2021.

In Bend, the average price is $5.02 per gallon, down about a nickel from last week and 46 cents from a month ago. But that’s also $1.17 higher than last year.

RELATED: Could Oregon gas prices drop below $5 by Halloween?

RELATED: Oregon gas prices plummeting, but still well over $5

“Gas prices have been falling for the last three weeks. Here on the West Coast, pump prices shot up in late September after several regional refineries underwent planned and unplanned maintenance, putting a significant crimp in supplies,” says Marie Dodds, public affairs director for AAA Oregon/Idaho, in a statement. “Barring unforeseen events, lackluster demand for gas in the U.S. along with relatively low crude oil prices should continue to put downward pressure on pump prices.”

The Oregon average came within one cent of reaching a new record high last month when it got to $5.54 a gallon on October 9.

“The national average is closing in on the previous low from September, which was interrupted when refinery issues caused prices to skyrocket in the West and Great Lakes. With those issues addressed, the West has seen prices plummet, including a nearly 90 cent per gallon decline in California in less than a month,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Compare that to the Northeast, where prices have jumped some 10-25 cents per gallon, demonstrating there’s much regionality to current gasoline price trends. Add in diesel prices that remain high amidst extremely tight supply, and there are definitely some challenges that lie ahead.”