Oregon average gas price back over $5 gallon; Central Oregon even higher

gas pumping stock
by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
  |  
Monday, September 26th 2022

The gas price spike in Oregon that started late last week continued through the weekend. The average gas price in Oregon is again more than $5 per gallon.

In Central Oregon, the price is even higher.

AAA says the average price for regular unleaded in Oregon in Monday is now $5.01 a gallon. That’s up four cents overnight and 32 cents since Thursday.

In Bend, the average price for regular unleaded is now $5.11. That’s also a four-cent increase since Sunday and up 34 cents since Thursday.

RELATED: Oregon gas prices spike more than 10 cents Friday. Here’s why.

RELATED: Oregon gas prices up more than a dime for 2nd straight day; above $5 in Bend

AAA said Friday that refinery issues in California are a large reason for the spike. The agency says the West Coast is unique in that supply and demand is perennially tight, so any disruption can cause an increase.

An AAA spokesperson said they don’t expect this rise to be long term, but said it could be a “bumpy” 2-3 weeks. 

Nationally, the average price for unleaded is up to $3.73 a gallon.

Oregon average gas prices

  Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel
Current Avg. $5.009 $5.087 $5.314 $5.453
Yesterday Avg. $4.966 $5.032 $5.262 $5.459
Week Ago Avg. $4.648 $4.863 $5.055 $5.489
Month Ago Avg. $4.799 $5.004 $5.215 $5.640
Year Ago Avg. $3.732 $3.926 $4.107 $3.676
FacebooktwittermailFacebooktwittermail

Top Local Stories

co-daily

Loading...