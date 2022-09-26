Oregon average gas price back over $5 gallon; Central Oregon even higher

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The gas price spike in Oregon that started late last week continued through the weekend. The average gas price in Oregon is again more than $5 per gallon.

In Central Oregon, the price is even higher.

AAA says the average price for regular unleaded in Oregon in Monday is now $5.01 a gallon. That’s up four cents overnight and 32 cents since Thursday.

In Bend, the average price for regular unleaded is now $5.11. That’s also a four-cent increase since Sunday and up 34 cents since Thursday.

AAA said Friday that refinery issues in California are a large reason for the spike. The agency says the West Coast is unique in that supply and demand is perennially tight, so any disruption can cause an increase.

An AAA spokesperson said they don’t expect this rise to be long term, but said it could be a “bumpy” 2-3 weeks.

Nationally, the average price for unleaded is up to $3.73 a gallon.

Oregon average gas prices

Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $5.009 $5.087 $5.314 $5.453 Yesterday Avg. $4.966 $5.032 $5.262 $5.459 Week Ago Avg. $4.648 $4.863 $5.055 $5.489 Month Ago Avg. $4.799 $5.004 $5.215 $5.640 Year Ago Avg. $3.732 $3.926 $4.107 $3.676