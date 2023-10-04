E-tagging fish or game? Oregon wildlife officials have these reminders.

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is reminding hunters and anglers about its e-tagging option. It allows them to tag fish and wildlife on their phones using the MyODFW app.

ODFW said Wednesday that its officials, along with Oregon State Police, are seeing some issues with e-taggers. They are sharing the following reminders:

Download the MyODFW app. This is what lets you tag when out of cell reception.

This is what lets you tag when out of cell reception. Login to the app before fishing or hunting (when you have good internet service) and be sure your licenses and tags are in your portfolio. The app keeps you logged in when in the field.

(when you have good internet service) and be sure your licenses and tags are in your portfolio. The app keeps you logged in when in the field. Buy your big game tag or redeem your SportsPac voucher by the deadline (the day before the season begins). OSP regularly encounters hunters who have failed to ever pick up their tag, which results in them forfeiting their meat and can lead to a citation.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: The Great Outdoors: Steelhead fishing back in Deschutes River

RELATED: The Great Outdoors: Fishing for bull trout at Lake Billy Chinook

If you are in an area with poor cell service, toggle your MyODFW app to offline mode ( under Settings). Using the app’s offline mode also helps when using peripherals like GPS, fish finders or cameras that use your WiFi connection. You can also put your phone in Airplane mode to make e-tagging easier.

( Using the app’s offline mode also helps when using peripherals like GPS, fish finders or cameras that use your WiFi connection. You can also put your phone in Airplane mode to make e-tagging easier. Immediately tag your fish or animal after harvest (by pressing “Validate” on your big game tag or “Add Harvest” on a combined angling tag) and enter required information properly. OSP regularly sees hunters and anglers who fail to immediately tag. There is no excuse because the MyODFW app lets you tag when offline.

OSP regularly sees hunters and anglers who fail to immediately tag. There is no excuse because the MyODFW app lets you tag when offline. Keep your phone charged . It’s your responsibility to be able to show your license and tag to OSP. So carry a portable charger, put your phone in airplane mode, or do what you need to do to conserve battery life.

. It’s your responsibility to be able to show your license and tag to OSP. So carry a portable charger, put your phone in airplane mode, or do what you need to do to conserve battery life. If tagging a fish – be sure to use the right location code. Don’t tag an ocean harvested salmon in a coastal river system, for example.

“It’s important to remind hunters they are required to have in possession a big game tag, either electronic or paper , for the dates, area and species being hunted,” says Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division Captain Casey Thomas said in a statement. “To avoid any issues in the field and the possibility of enforcement action, make sure your application is downloaded, and all necessary documents are in your portfolio.

See the e-tagging tips page for more information.