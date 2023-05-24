Family fishing event at Camp Sherman highlights Oregon free fishing weekend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

People can fish, clam or crab for free in Oregon on the first weekend of June. And to celebrate, the hatchery at Camp Sherman is one of several locations holding a family fishing event.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says no fishing/shellfish licenses or tags will be required on June 3-4. That includes a Combined Angling Tag or Columbia River Basin Endorsement or Two-Rod Validation. All other fishing regulations apply including closures, bag limits and size restrictions.

ODFW says anglers should expect lots of extra rainbow trout to be stocked in Oregon’s lakes for Free Fishing Weekend. More fish are stocked during Memorial Day Weekend and the Free Fishing Weekend than at any other time of year.

Wizard Falls Hatchery at Camp Sherman will host a family fishing event on June 3 from 9 a.m to noon for kids 10 and younger.

On the coast, the Free Fishing Weekend coincides with a minus tide, which means ideal conditions for clamming. Crabbing is also open coastwide.

ODFW warns that closures can happen at anytime, so call the ODA Shellfish safety hotline at 1-800-448-2474 or check their Shellfish page before you go.

Here is when and where family fishing events will be happening during Free Fishing Weekend. See the Family Fishing Events page for more information.

Saturday, June 3

Alsea, Oregon Hatchery Research Center, 7 a.m-2 p.m.

Camp Sherman, Wizard Falls Hatchery, 9 a.m.-noon (for age 10 and younger)

Enterprise, Marr Pond, 8 a.m.-noon

Estacada, Small Fry Lake, Promontory Park, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (for age 17 and younger)

Eugene, Alton Baker Park, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Gaston, Henry Hagg Lake, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Silverton at Silverton Reservoir, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sutherlin, Cooper Creek Reservoir, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Toledo, Olalla Reservoir, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Ukiah, Twin Ponds, 9 a.m.-noon. Note trophy trout will not be stocked for this event due to disease concerns with these trout; other legal-size trout will be stocked.

Sunday, June 4