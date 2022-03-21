Oregon Forestry Department opens public comment on 2023 operations

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon Department of Forestry opened public comment Monday for their upcoming plans for state-owned forests during the 2023 fiscal year.

The public can weigh in on annual operations plans for the Astoria, Forest Grove, North Cascade, Klamath-Lake, Tillamook, West Oregon and Western Lane Districts.

That includes the Tillamook, Clatsop, Santiam, Sun Pass and Gilchrist state forests.

Timber harvests, reforestation, and trail improvements are just a few of the plans expected for that time period.

Draft plans are available at http://tiny.cc/oregonstateforests.

You can also view planned operations on an online map by using this link.

ODF is offering several convenient avenues for those who want to provide input on the draft plans: