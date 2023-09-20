BLM, Forest Service offering free day-use Saturday for Nat’l Public Lands Day

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

You’ll have the chance to explore some of the great outdoors for free in Oregon this weekend.

The Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service is celebrating the 30th National Public Lands Day by waiving fees at a number of recreation areas.

According to BLM, the standard amenity fee waiver does not guarantee admission to some busy recreation areas where reservations for day-use, group sites, and overnight camping are recommended. Contact the local BLM office if you have any questions about a recreation site you want to visit.

Within Oregon and Washington, the BLM’s standard amenity day-use fees will be waived at the following:

The Forest Service will be waiving recreation fees at most day-use sites on lands it manages. Fees will be waived for several picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads, and visitor centers. Regular fees for camping, cabin rentals, heritage expeditions, and other permits will still apply.

Participation by concession-operated sites may vary, so visitors are encouraged to check with their local Forest Service office for more information.