Oregon forest restoration projects receive $11.6M in federal funding

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Biden-Harris Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service announced Monday they will invest $31.1 million for 15 forest restoration projects across the nation.

That includes $11,673,000 for five projects in Oregon, with $673,000 for the Deschutes Collaborative Forest Project.

The investments are funded through the Collaborative Forest Landscape Restoration Program (CFLRP), which aims to reduce the risk of wildfires, enhance forest and watershed health, and improve economies in eight states.

These funds were made available through a combination of funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and annual appropriations.

The selected projects are in Arkansas, California, Colorado, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon and Washington.

“Programs like this show just how much we can accomplish across a shared landscape, when we work together,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “Under President Biden’s Leadership, the Department of Agriculture is leveraging partnerships and seeking new opportunities to protect our communities, natural resources, and support and create jobs where they are needed most.”

Forest Service Chief Randy Moore said the projects will enhance the work already done with funds from the program.

“Together, they highlight the widespread support of the work to improve the nation’s natural resources for the benefit of everyone,” Moore said. “The infusion of funding augments the work we do with other governments and partners around other important work such as improvements to infrastructure and the 10-year wildfire strategy.

“The Collaborative Forest Restoration Program is working for all Americans.”

Started in 2009, the 24 funded landscape projects advanced treatments to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire on more than 4.5 million acres — the size of Connecticut and Rhode Island combined.

The projects also supported more than $2.3 billion in total labor income and engaged more than 420 organizations in local collaborative work alongside landowners and interested individuals.

These landscape restoration activities established 224,000 acres of forest vegetation by planting, seeding, and natural regeneration while also reducing or eradicating invasive plants across 210,000 acres.

Restoration also enhanced more than 1,760 miles of stream habitat.

The multi-year funding commitment and collaborative capacity are key enabling conditions for these results.

The projects selected for FY22 investments include three that received funding in previous years:

Oregon: $3 million to Northern Blues Forest Restoration , a 10.4-million-acre project to reduce wildfire risk and prepare the landscape to safely manage fire. The area has a strong history of successful cross-boundary, all-lands restoration collaboration. $673,000 to the Deschutes Collaborative Forest Project includes 258,000 acres of high-value landscape with a broad array of collaborative support. Previously funded with $6.7 million, the additional funding will keep the project going for another five years. Efforts focus on reducing high-severity wildfire in the wildland-urban interface, protecting watersheds, preserving recreation areas, and providing jobs and wood products.

California: $757,000 to Dinkey Collaborative , a 154,000-acre project that sits in the epicenter of unprecedented fuel loading due to the Southern Sierran tree mortality that to date has received $7.6 million in CFLRP funding.



The 12 newly funded projects are: