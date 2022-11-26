Summit Storm wins Oregon 5A high school football championship

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Summit Storm football team is bringing home the hardware as state champions.

The Storm defeated Wilsonville 35-28 in Hillsboro Friday night to take the Oregon 5A high school football title.

It was a tight game throughout and the teams went back and forth in second half before Summit was able to pull away to a 35-21 lead with just over three minutes to play.

Wilsonville scored in just a few seconds to make it a one score game, but Summit was able to play keep away in the final minutes to secure the title.

Summit finishes 12-1 on the season, with their only loss coming in the season opener to Tualatin, a team that made it to this year’s 6A semifinal.

Wilsonville finishes 10-3, with one loss coming to Tualatin and the other two coming to the Storm.