Ducks, Beavers ranked back-to-back in new AP, coaches polls

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

After Oregon State’s comeback win over Oregon Saturday, the Ducks understandably moved down in the two major college football polls while the Beavers moved up. The question was going to be whether OSU ended up above Oregon in the rankings given the head-to-head win and that both teams are 9-3.

Both the Associated Press and the AFCA coaches polls have the Ducks at No. 15 and the Beavers at No. 16 Sunday.

While common sense may say that OSU should be above Oregon after its 38-34 win Saturday, the Ducks have two wins against teams that are currently ranked in the top 20 (Utah and UCLA) while the Beavers have one (Oregon). Both teams also lost to Washington and OSU also lost to USC and Utah. The Ducks did not play the Trojans this season.

The College Football Playoff ranking comes out Tuesday and both teams should be ranked in similar positions, but both are out of contention to make the CFP.

Both teams are eliminated from the Pac-12 championship race, so they will wait until next week to learn where they will be bowling for the holidays.

RELATED: Oregon State stuns Oregon 38-34; Ducks eliminated from Pac-12 title race