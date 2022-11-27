Oregon’s Offensive Coordinator Dillingham headed to ASU

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State has hired Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, making the 32-year-old the youngest head football coach in a Power Five conference.

A Phoenix native, Dillingham returns to the school he graduated from 10 years ago in hopes of turning around a program that fired Herman Edwards in September after a 1-2 start.

Arizona State also is facing an NCAA investigation for alleged violations of recruiting rules committed under Edwards.

Dillingham began his coaching career at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Arizona, before being hired as an offensive analysis by then-Arizona State coach Todd Graham in 2014.