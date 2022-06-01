by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Fishing will be free in Oregon this weekend. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says everyone — even people who don’t live in Oregon — can fish, clam and crab in the state for free.

While no fishing or shellfish licenses or tags are required this weekend, other fishing regulations are in effect. ODFW says those include closures, bag limits and size restrictions.

The agency reminds those heading out to visit the Oregon Sport Fishing Regulations for rules and to check for any in-season regulation changes at https://myodfw.com/recreation-report/fishing-report/ For example, Steelhead and bass fishing is closed now through Aug. 15 from the mouth at the west bound I-84 Bridge upstream to Pelton Dam.

Additionally, it’s free to camp and park at Oregon State Parks on Saturday.

RELATED: Steelhead, bass, salmon fishing closures on Deschutes River this summer

Best fishing opportunities in Oregon, according to ODFW