Fishing will be free in Oregon this weekend. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says everyone — even people who don’t live in Oregon — can fish, clam and crab in the state for free.
While no fishing or shellfish licenses or tags are required this weekend, other fishing regulations are in effect. ODFW says those include closures, bag limits and size restrictions.
The agency reminds those heading out to visit the Oregon Sport Fishing Regulations for rules and to check for any in-season regulation changes at https://myodfw.com/recreation-report/fishing-report/ For example, Steelhead and bass fishing is closed now through Aug. 15 from the mouth at the west bound I-84 Bridge upstream to Pelton Dam.
Additionally, it’s free to camp and park at Oregon State Parks on Saturday.
Best fishing opportunities in Oregon, according to ODFW
- Check the Recreation Report for the best fishing opportunities this time of year, https://myodfw.com/recreation-report For beginners, Easy Angling Oregon is a great guide to getting started fishing in Oregon, https://myodfw.cofrm/EAO And if you live near Portland, Bend, Medford, Roseburg or in Lane County, there are lots of nearby options.
- Trout fishing can be a great choice for beginners and stocking is happening at many locations (see the schedule). Warm water fishing is also great for beginners this time of year. If you’re heading to the coast to fish, try surfperch fishing from the bank, bottomfish or halibut if the area where you are fishing is open.
- Summer is a great time to clam and low tides are hitting Oregon’s coast late morning/early afternoon on June 4-5. MyODFW has all the information you need to get started started clamming or crabbing.
- Currently, crabbing is open in coastwide in bays, beaches, estuaries, tide pools, piers and jetties along the entire Oregon coast and in the ocean.
- Razor clamming is currently closed from Cape Blanco, north of Port Orford, to the California border because domoic acid toxin levels are above the closure limit.