by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Fireworks and other items that could potentially start wildfires will be banned from Bureau of Land Management public lands in Oregon and Washington state starting Friday, BLM announced Monday.

“Starting May 27, the use of fireworks, exploding targets or metallic targets, steel component ammunition (core or jacket), tracer or incendiary devices, and sky lanterns will be prohibited,” BLM said in a statement.

Those who break the law could face up to $1,000 in fines and up to one year in prison. They could also be billed for any firefighting efforts to put out fires they may have caused.

“Fire restrictions help protect our first responders, local communities, and public lands from accidental wildfires,” Barry Bushue, BLM Oregon/Washington State Director said in a statement. “We are continuing to see drought conditions across Oregon and Washington. By following fire restrictions, the public can help us focus our fire resources on naturally caused fires.”

BLM said it also encourages visitors to be aware of active restrictions and closures.

RELATED: Redmond smokejumper injured in landing; GoFundMe supplies income for season

RELATED: Prescribed burns in national forests paused for 90 days nationwide

RELATED: From bad to worse: Drought conditions could fuel nasty wildfire season