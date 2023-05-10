▶️ Central Oregon fire agencies getting more than $1M in grant money

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

More than $1 million in grant money is going to Central Oregon fire agencies, with a goal of improving wildfire resiliency in their communities.

The money comes from the Community Wildfire Risk Reduction Grant through the Oregon State Fire Marshal.

It’s a competitive grant that helps communities improve wildfire resiliency

One of those benefiting is Deschutes Rural Fire District No. 2. They are using this money for a project in Deschutes River Woods.

“Receiving this funding will mean that we can ensure those response times stay the same,” said Deschutes Rural Fire District No. 2 fire inspector Melissa Steele.

All projects receiving this funding include wildfire defensible space programs, vegetation removal, community chipping programs and education.

