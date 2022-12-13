▶️ Donations pouring in for Oregon firefighter who lost home to fire

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

More than $4,000 has been raised to help a volunteer firefighter from Antelope since we told his story last week of losing his home to fire, but more help is still needed.

Scott Horrock and his grandson, Aiden, have been couch surfing with friends since October when their home was destroyed. A fire of suspicious origin broke out in Horrock’s home in the small town of Antelope in south Wasco County the evening of October 26.

They also lost four dogs and a cat.

Neighbors and friends are rallying around Scott and his grandson. They’ve put up money to buy and move a manufactured home from Terrebonne to Antelope to replace the home destroyed by fire and they need help.

One contractor has offered to help clean up the fire debris and haul it away at no cost to prepare the site for a new home. A painting contractor has offered to paint a manufactured home that friends of Scott Horrocks are paying to move to Antelope.

The fundraising organizer says more help is needed to cover the remaining expenses.

The GoFundMe can be found at this link.