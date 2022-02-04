Oregon firefighter dies after explosion at fire

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A firefighter injured in an explosion while battling a fire at a barn in rural Oregon has died.

Crews responded to the blaze around 4 a.m. Thursday.

The injured firefighter later identified as by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office as 30-year-old Austin Smith was airlifted to a hospital from the scene near the town of St. Paul.

Officials say he did not survive his injuries.

The sheriff’s office, Oregon State Police and the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal are investigating the cause of the fire and explosion.

Smith had been a volunteer firefighter with the St. Paul Fire District since 2015.