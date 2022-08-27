SW Oregon wildfire grows; governor declares emergency

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A wildfire in remote southwest Oregon almost quadrupled in size overnight, forcing evacuations and prompting Governor Kate Brown to invoke the Emergency Conflagration Act.

That allows the state fire marshal to take command of fire suppression efforts.

The Rum Creek Fire increased in size from about 1,200 acres Friday to 4,700 acres.

“The Rum Creek Fire grew rapidly overnight, requiring additional resources to battle the fire and support the state’s response,” said Governor Brown. “This is a good reminder that conditions can change quickly, and that fire knows no bounds. It is important for all Oregonians to be prepared, follow all evacuation orders, and continue to follow local and statewide fire prevention regulations to keep our communities safe and our natural resources protected.”

Evacuations were ordered for several unincorporated communities along the Rogue River.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office has issued Level 3, Level 2, and Level 1 evacuation orders for communities in the fire’s path.

Some sections of the Rogue, popular with rafters, were closed because of the fire.

According to InciWeb, multiple hot shot crews will be on the west side of the fire cutting hand line to the Rouge River, local outfitters will help transport firefighters on the river.

The lightning sparked fire was first reported August 17th.

Updates on the Rum Creek Fire can be found here.

Below is the Saturday morning update.