Judge dismissed mistreatment claims at Oregon federal prison

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A judge has dismissed the claims of about 200 current and former people in custody at an Oregon federal prison who argued the prison’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic was so inhumane the only solution was to release them.

News outlets report that in court filings over the past two years, people in custody at the Sheridan Federal Correctional Institution said they were not provided sufficient medical care or mental health care.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Stacie Beckerman ruled that the allegations should be part of a civil rights lawsuit instead of habeas corpus petitions that seek sentence reductions or release.