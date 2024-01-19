2 children, including infant, among 5 killed in Highway 97 crash near Crescent

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Two children, including an infant, were among the five people killed in a crash on Highway 97 near Crescent Wednesday after colliding with a semi truck.

The crash happened around 9:45 a.m. about two miles north of the Highway 58 interchange.

OSP said a Chrysler Pacifica driven by Juan Ochoa Bravo, 39, of Bend was headed north when he started sliding into the northbound lanes. A Peterbilt truck coming the other direction tried to avoid the SUV by swerving into the southbound shoulder.

The front passenger side of the Pacifica reportedly collided with the Peterbilt, doing significant damage and sending the SUV spinning across the northbound lane.

Bravo; Eve Saldana Alcantar, 37; Erik Ochoa Saldana, 18 were killed along with a 15-year-old girl and a 1-year-old boy, OSP said. Another 11-year-old girl in the SUV was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The Peterbilt driver was not injured.

OSP said road conditions, and the fact that several passengers were not properly restrained, factored into the outcome.

Later Wednesday, another collision about four miles from that scene claimed the life of a California man.

OSP said Michael Randolph Lasley, 78, was driving his GMC pickup northbound when he crossed into the southbound lane and hit a Peterbilt semi truck. Lasley died at the scene. The other driver was not injured.