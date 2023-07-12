‘Immediate need’ for Oregon high school football, volleyball, soccer officials

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon School Activities Association says it has an “immediate need” for football, volleyball and soccer officials for the upcoming high school fall sports seasons.

“Oregon has an urgent need for officials in all sports,” Oregon Athletic Officials Association Executive Director Jack Folliard said in a statement. “Officials provide valuable service to high schools and students, make a positive impact in the community and build relationships.”

Folliard said in addition to being involved in athletics and maintaining good physical condition, officials can also earn money.

Those interested are encouraged to visit www.newofficials.org.

