Oregon extends joint police command in election uncertainty

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will keep state troopers, sheriff’s deputies and police officers on the ground for two more days in Portland to handle protests amid uncertainty over the winner of the presidential election.

Brown extended her executive order that established a unified command until 5 p.m. Friday.

The order was to expire at 5 p.m. Wednesday. But protests could flare in the liberal city as the winner of the presidential race remains uncertain.

The Oregon National Guard is also on standby. Several hundred people marched in Portland on Tuesday night, but no arrests were made.