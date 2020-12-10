Oregon eviction protest fueled by history of gentrification

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protesters in Oregon’s largest city have barricaded streets in a neighborhood and set booby traps after Portland police made arrests in a clash over gentrification and the eviction of a Black and Indigenous family from a home.

Several city blocks on Wednesday were closed off by blockades also laced with booby traps that included homemade spike strips and piles of rocks.

An eviction protest that’s simmered since September exploded on Tuesday when police made 12 arrests.

Mayor Ted Wheeler said the city would not tolerate an “autonomous zone,” and his police chief threatened more action.