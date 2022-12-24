Oregon Equestrian Trails gift wrapping fundraiser is back

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

With Christmas hours away, you may still be shopping and wrapping.

But the elves are out at the Bend River Promenade wrapping gifts for donations to the Oregon Equestrian Trails.

The nonprofit was formed in the 1970s and builds and maintains horse, bike and hiking trails on public lands across Central Oregon.

The annual fundraiser was on a two-year pause during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We do anything and everything and if we can’t do it I’ll let you know, but we haven’t run into anything we haven’t been able to wrap,” said Donita Elbert, Oregon Equestrian Trails Fundraising Coordinator.

They wrappers will be back out Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. between Macy’s and The Party Store.