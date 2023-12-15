Oregon Equestrian Trails offering free gift wrapping through Christmas Eve

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Central Oregon Chapter of Oregon Equestrian Trails (OET) is wrapping gifts for free this holiday season.

“Most time, horse riders don’t ride in the winter. So we have a lot of members that are very enthusiastic and it seemed like a good idea,” said Donita Elbert, Central Oregon OET Promotion Director.

OET has set up at the Bend River Promenade next to the Bend Party Store (3188 N. Highway 97). They are available to wrap your gifts through Christmas Eve.

December 1-15: 12 pm – 6 pm

December 16-23: 10 am – 8 pm

December 24: 10 am – 3 pm

All you have to do is drop off your gift to be wrapped and they will call you when it’s ready to be picked up.

This is a fundraiser for the Oregon Equestrian Trails, so even though the gift wrapping is free, OET is accepting donations.

And if you’re a horse lover yourself, the non-profit Mustangs to the Rescue is at the same location selling horse-shaped Christmas wreaths and ornaments. They will have a pop up sale on Sunday starting at 11:00 a.m. and will be there until they sell out.