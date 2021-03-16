Oregon employment situation improves slightly; 13,900 jobs added in February

Oregon’s unemployment rate moved from 6.2% in January to 6.1% in February, according to new data released Tuesday.

Nonfarm payroll employment rose by 13,900 jobs in February, which comes after a gain of 7,000 jobs in January.

Most of the jobs gained in February were in the leisure and hospitality industry, as some fitness centers and restaurants hired back workers, according to the Oregon Employment Department. That sector gained around 11,100 jobs. The transportation, warehousing and utilities industry gained around 1,200 jobs, and the wholesale trade industry gained around 800 jobs.

Only one major industry lost jobs. The professional and business services sector cut around 900 jobs in February.

After a rapid drop during May through November last year, the state’s unemployment rate has declined at a slower pace in recent months.

Oregon’s confirm payroll employment dropped to a low of 1,687,500 in April 2020. Since then, Oregon has recovered 131,600 jobs, or around 46% of the jobs lost between February and April 2020, according to OED.

The state’s unemployment rate has mirrored the national unemployment rate during the past ten months. The U.S. rate also declined by a tenth of a percentage point last month, from 6.3% in January to 6.2% in February.