Oregon emergency SNAP benefits to continue in August

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon announced that most residents who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will continue to receive temporarily increased emergency food benefits in August.

The Oregon Department of Human Services said 430,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $69 million in extra food benefits in addition to their regular SNAP benefits.

The department said current SNAP households will receive emergency allotments on Aug. 11. Emergency allotments will be issued Aug. 31 or Sept. 2 for households who did not receive benefits in the first monthly issuance.

The additional benefits are being provided under the federal COVID-19 public health emergency, the department said. The emergency allotments have been available since March 2020.

The emergency benefits are also expected to be extended in September.

“We know that many rely on these additional emergency food benefits to get enough healthy food for themselves and their families,” Claire Seguin, deputy director of the Oregon Department of Human Services Self-Sufficiency Programs, said in a statement. “We also know that many Oregonians are still struggling to meet their basic needs and we encourage them to contact our partners at 211, the Oregon Food Bank and their local Community Action Agency for support during this difficult time.”

More information about emergency allotments is available at https://www.oregon.gov/dhs/ASSISTANCE/FOOD-BENEFITS/Pages/Emergency-Allotments.aspx.

Here is more information and resources for SNAP beneficiaries:

Questions about your SNAP benefits should be directed to the ONE Customer Service Center at 1-800-699-9075.

If your household receives SNAP and your income or the number of people in your household has changed, it could impact your benefits. It is important to make sure ODHS has the most up-to-date information.

You can report any changes to your income or household in many ways:

Online at: ONE.Oregon.gov By mail at: ONE Customer Service Center, PO Box 14015, Salem, OR 97309 By fax at: 503-378-5628 By phone at: 1-800-699-9075 or TTY 711



Resources to help meet basic needs