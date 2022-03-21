Oregon emergency rental assistance portal closing Monday night

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program portal is set to close at midnight on Monday night.

The program was originally going to close last Monday, but it was extended a week with the help of $16 million in federal funds.

If tenants show proof to their landlord that they applied for the program, they can benefit from safe harbor protections from eviction while their application is being processed.

The Oregon Housing and Community Services began processing payment applications submitted to the program after the portal reopened in Jan. 26, 2022.

So far, 45,930 households across the state have received $302 million in rental assistance relief.

Those who still need to apply can visit oregonrentalassistance.org and can call 211 if they have questions.