2 Oregon elk poached within 100 yards of I-5; OSP seeks public’s help

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

(Editor’s note: A photo of one of the elk that was poached appears at the bottom of this story.)

It what has become a near-weekly occurrence, an elk poaching has been reported in Oregon and state police are asking the public’s help to find who is responsible. This time, it was two elk and it happened the distance of a football field away from Interstate 5.

Oregon State Police said its Fish and Wildlife division received a report on at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday of two elk being shot within 100 yards of the freeway in Glendale.

OSP said the two elk — on bull and one cow — were in an open field on the west side of the freeway. A photo provided by OSP showed that one of the elk was lying dead with the freeway in the background, and it appeared to be closer than 100 yards.

The bull elk was not touched, OSP said, but the cow was “processed with the edible portions taken.” OSP said this indicates the people involved had been in the area for a lengthy amount of time.

It’s also believed those involved used a flashlight in the field between 7:00 p.m. Tuesday and 7:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Someone was also reported driving a silver mid-sized pickup truck with a rife along the freeway earlier in the day.

OSP Fish and Wildlife is urging anyone with information about the identity of the persons or vehicle, in this case, to call the OSP tip line at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677), or email at TIP@osp.oregon.gov. Reference case number SP22288310.

This is at least the fifth elk poaching reported in Oregon in the past four weeks.

On Oct. 3, OSP said it was looking for two people in the poaching of a bull elk near Tumalo in Deschutes County.

And on Sept. 29, OSP reported it was investigating a bull elk poaching in Vernonia.